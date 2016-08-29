FOOTBALL: Boston League results and fixtures

Boston & District Football League
Results (August 27): Taylors Garages Premier Division – Billinghay Athletic 4 Benington 5, Spilsby Town 2 Swineshead Institute 3, Wyberton Reserves 4 Heckington Millers 1.
Taylors Peugeot Division One – Fishtoft 5 FC Kirton 0, Swineshead Reserves 1 Friskney 6.
Taylors Ford Division Two – Boston International 2 Kirton Town Res 1, East Coast 1 Fishtoft Reserves 5, Spilsby Town Reserves 1 Sibsey 3.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three – Boston Athletic 8 Spalding Harriers 4, Boston College Reserves v Northgate Olympic - Match abandoned (2-0 at 80 mins), Holbeach Bank 9 Boston Titans 5, Old Doningtonians Reserves 2 Leverton SFC Reserves 2.
Fixtures (September 3): Taylors Garages Premier Division (KO 2.30pm) – Boston College v Spilsby Town (N. Sleaford), Leverton SFC v Pointon (R. Holland), Old Leake v Coningsby (R. Crozier), Ruskington Rvrs v Wyberton Res (S. Fisher), Skegness Town Res v Heckington Millers (P. Hindle), Swineshead Inst v Billinghay Ath (P. Revell).
Taylors Peugeot Division One – AFC Tetford v Kirton Town (D. Davies), Fulbeck United v Fosdyke (R. Dungworth), Horncastle Town Res v FC Kirton (G. Hurst), Old Dons v Freiston (T. Hewson), Railway Ath v Woodhall Spa Utd (D. Sharples).
Taylors Ford Division Two – Billinghay Res v Boston International (R. Mather), Coningsby Res v Fishtoft Res (M. Brader), Park Utd v FC Wrangle (M. Jackson), Pointon Res v East Coast (C. Lawson), Sibsey v FC Hammers (R. Larcombe), Spilsby Town Res v Swineshead A (R. Stevens).
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three – Benington Res v Northgate Olympic (M. Barker), Boston Ath v Holbeach Bank (T. Page), Fosdyke Res v Boston College Res (J. Francis), Spalding Harriers v Mareham Utd (S. Lea), Wyberton A v Leverton Res (S. Beaumont).
