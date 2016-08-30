FOOTBALL: Blondel goals take Horncastle to fifth in league

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Horncastle Town 2

Market Rasen Town 0

Two-goal hero Luke Blondel lifted his side to fifth in the table with his brace at The Wong.

The win maintained Horncastle’s 100 per cent home record and the two goals took Blondel’s tally to three from five appearances.

Home sides again dominated in the latest round of matches, indeed, only one away side managed to score a goal at the weekend.

Ruston Sports found the back of the net at Brigg Town Reserves, but conceded seven at the other end, whilst Skegness Town opened up a three point gap at the top with victory over Hykeham Town.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway registered their first win of the season with a comfortable victory at home to Cleethorpes Town Development Squad, with Louth Town seeing off the challenge of Immingham Town at their Saltfleetby home.

CGB Humbertherm and Grimsby Borough Reserves were left kicking their heels when their visiting sides, Nettleham and Harrowby United Reserves respectively, were unable to raise a team.

Results: Brigg Town Reserves 7 Ruston Sports 1; Horncastle Town 2 Market Rasen Town 0; Lincoln Moorlands Railway 5 Cleethorpes Town DS 0; Louth Town 3 Immingham Town 0; Skegness Town 4 Hykeham Town 0. Postponed: CGB Humbertherm v Nettleham; Grimsby Borough Reserves v Harrowby United Reserves.

