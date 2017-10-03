First win for Horncastle girls

Epworth Girls U12s 0
Horncastle Town Girls U12s 6
Horncastle Town girls’ under 12s left Epworth with a 6-0 win.
With just two minutes gone Lilli opened the scoring following a goalkeeping fumble.
Playing in midfield was the skilful Ella, who launched the ball through to Jasmine to make it 2-0 after 21 minutes.
Good communication amongst the defence kept the Epworth strikers at bay early on, while keeper Ellie wasn’t to be beaten either.
A fine team goal made it 3-0 after the interval, Ella, Jasmine and Lilli involved before the latter converted.
Ella made it 4-0 as she steamed through the Epworth defence and belted the ball into the top corner.
Lilli completed her hat-trick before being replaced by Ellie H, who grabbed the final goal.
Player of the match: Lilli Caraher.
