First win for Horncastle girls

Epworth Girls U12s 0

Horncastle Town Girls U12s 6

Horncastle Town girls’ under 12s left Epworth with a 6-0 win.

With just two minutes gone Lilli opened the scoring following a goalkeeping fumble.

Playing in midfield was the skilful Ella, who launched the ball through to Jasmine to make it 2-0 after 21 minutes.

Good communication amongst the defence kept the Epworth strikers at bay early on, while keeper Ellie wasn’t to be beaten either.

A fine team goal made it 3-0 after the interval, Ella, Jasmine and Lilli involved before the latter converted.

Ella made it 4-0 as she steamed through the Epworth defence and belted the ball into the top corner.

Lilli completed her hat-trick before being replaced by Ellie H, who grabbed the final goal.

Player of the match: Lilli Caraher.