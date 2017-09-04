Fidling leaves it late to send Town top

Ben Fidling netted a last-gasp leveller to send Horncastle Town top of the Lincolnshire League.

With three minutes to go the Wongers were facing their first defeat of the season as Sleaford Sports Amateurs held a 1-0 lead courtesy of Nathan Thompson’s 33rd-minute goal.

And Sports - down to 10 men at the Wong - looked to be holding on despite the dismissal of Lee Llewellyn for his second bookable offence.

But despair was turned to joy as Fidling found the net at the death to secure a point, maintain Town’s unbeaten start of the season and send the side top, a point clear of Skegness Town who were without a fixture.