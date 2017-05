Ben Fidling claimed two titles as Horncastle Town held their end-of-season presentation night on Saturday.

Fidling got the nod from the dressing room and the the sidelines as he collected the Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year accolades.

Richard Jackson got the nod from Andrew Shinn and Mickey Stones as he was named as the Mangers’ Player of the Year.

And 17-year-old Elliot Andrew also got his hands on a trophy after winning the Young Player of the Year award.