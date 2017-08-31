Everything you need to know about transfer deadline day

Here we go again, folks. It’s that time of year when agents are glued to their mobile phones, managers have pitched up tents in their chairman’s office, and clubs up and down the land are frantically trying to bring in new recruits before the summer transfer window slams shut.

You guessed it - transfer deadline day is upon us, and fans everywhere are hoping for news of imminent signings and deserved departures.

With that in mind, here’s all you need to know ahead of what promises to be a very busy day.

When is the transfer deadline?

Clubs have until 11pm tonight (Thursday, August 31) in England and midnight in Scotland to get any deals done, loans included, and it has become almost a tradition over the years for some last-minute drama.

How busy will clubs be?

In a word, very. Transfer deadline day - especially the close of the summer window - is invariably a frantic 24 hours as clubs try to bring in a player or two before the window slams shut.

Can clubs sign players after?

The window will officially close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland, but deals will continue to be announced after the cut off.

Should clubs submit all the necessary paperwork to the Football League before the deadline, they could be given extra time to finalise a deal.

There is also dispensation should a club suffer a goalkeeping crisis.

Can clubs still snap up free agents once the window has closed?

Yes, and it’s something many clubs will look to do. Free agents can be signed at any time during the season, meaning even after the transfer window has closed, clubs could still bring players in.

When does the window re-open?

Clubs will have to wait until January 1 until they can sign players through transfer or loan.

How much can we expect to be spent?

There’s already been more than £1billion spent on signings this summer, and we can expect see plenty more cash splashed before the window closes tonight.

Precisely how much is anyone’s guess, especially if French moneybags Paris Saint-Germain have any say in the matter.