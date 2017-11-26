Cup victory for the Wongers

Horncastle Town got the better of title rivals Grimsby Borough Academy to progress in the Challenge Cup.

Scott Lowman, Luke Blondel and Richard Jackson (penalty) netted for the Wongers to cancel out Jack Boswell’s effort for the visitors.

Grimsby remain three points above their opponents at the top of the Lincs League, but Horncastle have a game in hand and have now beaten Borough twice this campaign.

Horncastle travel to face mid-table Immingham on Saturday.