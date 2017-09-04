Coningsby net twice to record home success

Saturday afternoon saw Coningsby FC take to the Allan Barker Field for their first home game of the season in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, their opponents being Fishtoft.

With only 10 minutes gone Shaun Boothby opened the scoring for Coningsby with a long-range shot from outside the box.

The Reds’ second came from Andy Chapman just two minutes from the break.

The second half was goalless with Fishtoft playing an almost totally defensive strategy, although Coningsby did manage to rattle the goalposts a couple of times.

In Division One, Boston College earned their second win in two games with a 2-0 victory against Horncastle Town Reserves. A goal from Nathan Rivett and an own goal sealed the deal.

Division Two saw Coningsby Reserves travel to Boston Athletic where they went down 5-0.

In Division Three, Old Dons Reserves put on a show at Mareham, winning 10-1.

Woodhall Spa Reserves won 3-2 at Swineshead Institute A.

Fixtures for September 9:

Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, preliminary round (KO 2.15pm): Coningsby v Old Leake (P. Stimson).

Workforce Unlimited Division One (KO 2.30pm): Friskney v Horncastle Town Res (T. Baron), Woodhall Spa Utd v Freiston (D. Wallhead).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Railway Res v Coningsby Res (J. Harmer).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res v Mareham Utd (J. Ulyatt), Woodhall Res v Spalding Harriers (S. Marriott).