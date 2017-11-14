Comfortable for Coningsby

Coningsby were in action at home on Saturday when they met JFC Boston Seniors in the second round of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup.

Jason Cooke opened the scoring with a low shot from the right wing just five minutes in.

Ten minutes later Tom Sewell took a short solo run and put the Reds’ second safely away.

Two more goals for the home team came in the second half from Callum Rodgers and Carl Wilson to secure a 4-0 win.

Fulbeck beat Horncastle Town Reserves 6-1 thanks to goals from Tom Vertega (three), Ben Pollard (two) and Martin Wilson the matchwinners.

Woodhall Spa United lost 2-1 to in-form Premier Division side Leverton.

Park United kept up their unbeaten run in the Workforce Unlimited Division Two with a 3-0 victory over Colsterworth.

Caythorpe beat Coningsby Reserves for their second win of the season.

In Division Three Swineshead A put six past a struggling Mareham United.

Results from November 11: Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round two: Coningsby 4 JFC Seniors 0, Fulbeck Utd 6 Horncastle Town Res 1, Woodhall Spa Utd 1 Leverton SFC 2. Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 2 Coningsby Reserves 1, Park United 3 Colsterworth 0. Workforce Unlimited Division Three:Mareham United 1 Swineshead A 6.

Fixtures for November 18: Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Billinghay Ath v Coningsby (M. Brader). Workforce Unlimited Division One: Horncastle Town Res v Friskney (S. Fisher). Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Ath v Park Utd (J. Hudson).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Northgate Olympic v Mareham Utd (K. Corrigan).

Main Ridge Take-Away Reserve Cup, quarter-finals (KO 1.45pm): Coningsby Res v Billinghay Res (R. Mather), Fosdyke Res v Woodhall Res (R. Shortland).