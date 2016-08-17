Bring on the champs, says Wongers boss

Horncastle Town will be looking to pick up their first points of the Lincolnshire League season as they travel to face defending champions Skegness Town this evening.

The two rivals had contrasting starts to the campaign against two sides new to the division, the Wongers going down 5-2 at Sleaford Sports while the Lilywhites thrashed Harrowby United Reserves 8-0 at the Vertigo Stadium.

Joint boss Andrew Shinn hopes that this swift chance to rectify the weekend’s frustrating defeat will see his side take the game to the side looking for their third title in four seasons (KO 6.45pm).

“We’ve always given them a good challeneg,” he told The News.

“We never back down from that.

“They’ve got a few new faces in, but they’re pretty much an unchanged squad from last year so we know what to expect.”

Horncastle will welcome captain Chris Johnson back into the heart of defence, while three or four more squad members are hoping to overcome injury problems.

Skegness’ new ground has come complete with a 3G pitch, which Shinn believes may be a new challenge for some of his team.

“I don’t think a lot of our younger players will have played on a 3G pitch before, but that won’t change what we want to do.”

Saturday will be Town’s first home game of the season, Brigg Town the visitors (KO 3pm).

“We’re looking forward to it,” Shinn added.

“The first game at home is always one to look forward to, hopefully we’ll have a good crowd too.”