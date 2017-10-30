BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Pointon are still undefeated after eight games.

After travelling to Fishtoft this weekend they left with three comfortable points after netting eight times.

Pointon’s goalscorers were Ian Jacquest (four), Ben Dobson (two), Thomas Buckberry and Lawrie Giannasi.

Swineshead put a stop to Railway’s winning ways after a 3-1 home win.

Ruskington Rovers and Wyberton shared an eight goal thriller as the game ended all square.

Goals from William Allen and Dominic Field allow Fulbeck to snatch the points from Old Leake.

Leverton manager Giles Elson stepped up to take charge of his team’s game as the referee failed to show.

It was a close game at Coningsby, ending in a 1-1 draw.

In Division One in-form Skegness United slip up at home to Friskey after a 3-2 defeat.

Horncastle Town Reserves remain top following a point at home to Sibsey.

Swineshead Reserves just nicked the three points in a close game after winning 1-0 at JFC Boston.

In the Workforce Unlimited Divison Two FC Hammers are still undefeated after a 5-2 away win at Railway Res.

Colsterworth hit 10 at home to Coningsby Reserves.

Fosdyke should have found double figures at home to Caythorpe after a 6-0 victory.

Goals came from Alex Cammack (two), Jack McMeechan (two), Mark Lovelace and Zac Chapman but more chances weren’t converted.

In Division Three Eagle have scored an impressive 21 goals in two games after putting 10

past Swineshead A.

Goals from Eli Norris (two), Kasey Hamilton-Davis (two), Luke Chester (two), Ben Martin (two), Luca Hall and Tom Bates settled the points.

Skegness Town Reserves put 10 past a struggling Mareham United.

Boston College Reserves had a good 3-1 win at home to Woodhall Spa Reserves.

Northgate Olympic hit seven against Fosdyke Res.