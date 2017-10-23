BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at this week’s games...

Pointon remain top of the Boston Saturday League’s Premier Division after a 5-2 win at home to Spilsby town.

Railway Athletic are also on a good streak after snatching the three points in a close 4-3 win at Old Leake.

Levertons’ Nathan Rippin scored his third hat-trick in as many games in his side’s 8-1 home win against Ruskington Rovers.

Wyberton Reserves got their first win of the season with goals from Scott Dawson and Daniel White defeating Fishtoft 2-0.

Benington had a good 4-2 win at Coningsby.

Division One saw two of the undefeated teams in the league, Skegness United and Boston College, battle it out.

Although it was an end to end close game, United stole the three points with the game’s only goal.

Horncastle Town Reserves moved into second place after a 2-1 win at Freiston.

Woodhall Spa made it three straight league wins after a close 1-0 win at Kirton Town.

Railway Reserves keep the pressure on for top spot in Division Two after a 5-4 win at Caythorpe.

Boston International went top of Division Two with a 2-1 win at home to Holbeach Bank.

Undefeated Park United proved to be worthy winners on the day after hitting six past Colsterworth.

In Division Three Skegness Town A won their eighth straight league win after a 2-1 victory at Spalding Harriers.

Eagle United put 11 goals past Mareham with goals from Connor Wroot (six), Tom Bates, Karl Shaw, Luke Chester, Alex Earle and an own goal, to secure their fifth win of the season.

Fosdyke Reserves, Pointon Reserves and Swineshead Institute Reserves progressed onto the next round of the Main Ridge Take Away Reserves Cup.