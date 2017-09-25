BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at this weekend’s action...

The first round of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup saw Boston College progress against Fosdyke on penalties following a 4-4 draw.

George Bakes (two), Troy Randles and Morgan Randles were on target for the College, who then secured a 5-4 penalty win.

Boston Athletic secured their place in the next round after putting six past Colsterworth.

Mareham were just pipped at the post after Spalding Harriers won 4-3 on penalties.

Good wins from Horncastle Town Res, Kirton Town and Eagle United also saw them progress.

The Workforce Unlimited Premier Division saw current leaders Pointon take another three points after a 2-1 away win against Wyberton Reserves.

Seven goals from Railway saw them take three points from Fishtoft, with goals from Joe McKue (three), Danny Woods (two) and Tom Ruck (two).

Leverton scrapped a 3-2 win at home to Spilsby Town.

Another close game saw 10-man Billinghay just losing out to Old Leake.

Good wins were claimed by Benington and Fulbeck.

In Division One, JFC Seniors had a good 7-2 win at Freiston thanks to Liam Shinn (four), Nicky Syndercombe (two) and Chris Rutt.

Skegness United carried on their winning ways with a 2-0 win at home to in-form Swineshead Reserves.

The Workforce Unlimited Division Two saw Caythorpe take their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory at home to Billinghay Athletic Res.

Boston International also had a 2-0 win at home to Coningsby Res.

Holbeach Bank came away from Wrangle with three points on the table after a 3-0 win.

Down in Division three, new team Digby make it three straight league wins after a 4-1 victory away at Swineshead.

Old Don Reserves and Woodhall both took three points after good wins.

Boston College Res and Northgate Olympic share the points after a 2-2 draw.