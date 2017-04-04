BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up this week’s news...

Swineshead look to be heading for the Taylors Garages Premier Division title following a 4-1 away win at Billinghay Athletic.

Dean Seiner scored twice with James Andrew and Alex Snaith also on the scoresheet.

Coningsby went down 1-0 to Spilsby Town, courtesy of Jordan Smith’s second-half strike.

Leverton won their derby with Benington 5-0.

A Colin Cheer own goal opened the scoring before Alex Tilley doubled the advantage.

Alex Greenfield then completed the scoring with a hat-trick.

The youngster slid home his first goal on 29 minutes to send the hosts in 3-0 up at the break, before a period of back and forth play saw 30 minutes of even play, with both sides missing good chances before Greenfield again danced through the visitors defence to make it 4-0 on 76 minutes.

He completed his hat trick five minutes from time when he smashed home a shot to make the final score 5-0.

Shane Brackenbury scored twice in Wyberton Reserves’ 4-1 home win against Boston College.

Nicky Syndercombe and Reece Beauchamp hit the other goals.

Old Leake’s depleted ranks suffered more ill-fortune when they lost more players to injury on Saturday during their home game against Ruskington Rovers and, more significantly, they lost the match too.

Amazingly, Old Leake did open the scoring through Adam Tempest after five minutes before Ruskington levelled the scores soon afterwards.

Two quickfire goals just before half-time put Ruskington in command at the break and, with Leake’s Lewis Baines becoming their first casualty, the signs didn’t look good for the home side.

New signing Lucas Garsthorpe was thrown into the action for the second half and things got worse for Old Leake within two minutes of the re-start when keeper Owen Richardson injured his knee and had to leave the field.

Pete Sampson donned the gloves while manager Craig Reeson had to face 40 minutes of action.

Ruskington added two more goals to lead 5-1 and, to complete the home side’s misery, Pete Evison was forced off following an ankle injury.

Ruskington’s goals came from Mitchell Gorman and Mark Nemeiksas, who both scored two apiece, and Sam Jackson.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Railway Atheltic have been crowned Taylors Peugeot Division One champions following an emphatic 7-2 home win against title rivals Fulbeck United.

This is Railway’s third title in as many seasons as they continue to climb the divisions.

Railway started the game well, with Leon Creasey opening the scoring within two minutes.

Fulbeck drew themselves level only for Railway to take a3-1 lead into the break courtesy of Nicky Frost’s 25-yarder and Curt Yeatman’s first of the game.

Fulbeck reduced the arrears after the re-start but Railway were back in the groove as Frost’s corner was headed home by free-scoring centre back Luke Smith.

This clearly had a effect on Fulbeck heads and Railway then sealed the title in some style scoring three further goals, Frost sealing his fifth brace since returning to the club and Yeatman sealed his hat-trick to take his season’s total to 23.

Fulbeck’s only rewards were goals from Ben Pollard and Dean Jones.

Freiston and Horncastle Town Reserves shared the points following their 2-2 draw at the Danny Flear Centre.

Freiston held a 1-0 interval lead before Horncastle were awarded a penalty in the second half.

The spot-kick was blazed high over the bar but the referee insisted on a re-take and, this time, they made no mistake.

The visitors then edged in front before Freiston salvaged a point.

Tyler Bobb and Jake Holland were on target for Freiston.

Friskney and FC Kirton played out a 3-3 draw.

Ben Leech, Jed Stainton and Victor Sibert were on target for Friskney.

FC Kirton took a 1-0 lead before Stainton levelled at 1-1.

Sibert then edged Friskney ahead for the first time only for Kirton to equalise before the break.

The visitors went 3-2 in front but Friskney saved the day six minutes from time through Leech’s header from a Matt Goy corner.

Fosdyke put up a tremendous fight at Old Doningtonians before returning home empty-handed following a 2-1 defeat.

Fosdyke took an early lead before Jamie Welsh curled in a superb effort from the edge of the box to level the scores.

Fosdyke’s brave efforts were dashed when Luke Barnett was felled in the box and Mark Sharman slotted home the spot-kick for the winner.

Josh Runnalls and Daniel Wright were on the scoresheet for Swineshead Reserves when they entertained Woodhall Spa United, but it was the visitors who took the three points following a 3-2 away win.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Sibsey got back to winning ways with a storming home win against Spilsby Town Reserves in the Taylors Ford Division Two.

Lee Waters (two), Jack Titchmarsh, Ryan Austin, Toby Gosling and Ben Henderson hit the goals in a 6-0 victory.

Rob Rowlatt scored twice in Pointon Reserves’ 4-0 home win against Billinghay Reserves.

Mark Smith and Sam Husband grabbed the other goals.

In the opening stages of their game at Boston International, Fishtoft Reserves looked quite comfortable and carved out numerous chances.

But after two clear-cut opportunities went begging, the home side then took the lead to make it 1-0 at the break.

The home side started to up their game in the second half and were soon awarded a penalty.

It was converted to make it 2-0.

With time running out, the Fishtoft goalkeeper ventured up for a corner but it was not to be and Boston International broke away and score another to make the final score 3-0.

Park United made hard work of their 2-1 win at Swineshead A, nearly paying the price for squandering numerous chances in front of goal with the Limb brothers being the main culprits.

After going in at half time 1-0 down they were saved in the second half with a scrambled goal when Ryan Huskisson got the final touch and a left wing cross from Declan Wilson which caught the wind and evaded the Swineshead keeper to go into the top corner of the net.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

Goals from Rares Demeter and Jack Reeson keep Wyberton A in the race for the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three title when they defeated Mareham United 2-0 at home.

Current leaders Boston Athletic hit 10 away from home at basement side Fosdyke Reserves.

Fosdyke Reserves did get on the score-sheet in a 10-1 defeat.