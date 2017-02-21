BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up this week’s action...

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Benington brought Swineshead’s impressive 10-match winning streak to an end as they shared the spoils after a dramatic Taylors Garages Premier Division finale at Hall Lane.

The Premier Division leaders must have thought they had the points in the bag when they scored in the seventh minute of injury-time to take a 2-1 lead.

However, the home side hit back immediately as they went straight down the other end and Ben Newton scrambled home his first goal for two seasons to salvage a point for Benington.

New signing Ben Lawrence had earlier put Benington ahead midway through the second period when he finished off a fine move for a debut goal, with Swineshead equalising 10 minutes from time through Callum Simmons’ penalty.

With Swineshead dropping a point, Spilsby Town’s home game against Ruskington Rovers was a must-win game to keep the pressure on at the top of the table.

They just managed to grind out a 2-1 home win thanks to goals from Liam Papworth and Lee Boulton, while Ruskington went close with a goal from Steve Winters.

In an entertaining encounter at Old Leake, Pointon helped provide stern competition and they went close to salvaging some reward before returning home empty-handed.

Although Leake started brightly it was Pointon who struck the first blow when they opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

Old Leake levelled the scores 10 minutes later when Pete Evison struck a fierce volley into the net from the edge of the box.

And they went ahead soon afterwards when James Leafe finished off a good move.

Pointon squared things up before the break when they made it 2-2 with a curling effort into the top corner.

In the second half, Old Leake regained the lead on the hour mark through Adam Abell, only for Pointon to level the scores at 3-3 shortly afterwards.

It was Abell again who edged his side in front with 15 minutes remaining, and then it was Leake goalkeeper Mitch Griffiths who kept his side ahead with a couple of vital saves.

Pointon also had an effort cleared off the line.

The home side wrapped up the points in the final minutes when Abell unselfishly laid the ball into the path of Kane Watson, who tucked the ball away to make the final score 5-3.

Goals from Kyle Howitt and Jordan Smith helped Skegness Town Reserves to a 2-1 home win against Wyberton Reserves.

The visitors replied through Johnny Butler.

Billinghay Athletic’ss pitch hadn’t recovered in time for their home match against Leverton, so the match was postponed.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Railway travelled to Woodhall Spa United looking to regain top spot in the Taylors Peugeot Division One, and they went behind following a controversial penalty after 20 minutes.

Railway made it 1-1 only minutes later when golden oldies Scott Wiseman and Steve Appleby combined, with the latter netting.

Railway went behind again after the Woodhall man broke free of the defence and a mis-kick saw the Railway keeper with no chance.

Railway again equalised early in the second half thanks to Nicky Frost, making his second debut for the club, when a ball played across the box by Ollie Walker found Frost unmarked to tap home.

With the game heading for a draw, Frost again found himself wide on the left and, with the keeper advancing out, the striker went round him and curled home from an impossible angle for a brace on his return to the club to make the final score 3-2.

The Woodhall goals came from Nathan Wright and Cameron Robertson.

Friskney endured a disappointing game after last week’s heroic efforts in the cup when they went down at home to Old Doningtonians.

In a goalless first half, Victor Sibert had an effort disallowed for offside before the Dons went 2-0 in front with both goals coming from Aiden Moore.

Sibert did reduce the arrears from the penalty spot before a long-range shot from veteran Andy Barnett was deflected in by Moore.

Hat-trick hero Moore then made sure with a fourth following another long range effort to make the final score 4-1.

A Ryan Beaumont hat-trick earned Horncastle Town Reserves all three points in their home match against Kirton Town, following a 3-2 victory.

Taylors Ford Division Two

In the Taylors Ford Division Two, Fishtoft Reserves dominated their away match at FC Hammers throughout and showed their dominance from the outset when John McGarel thought he had opened the scoring, only to be ruled out for offside.

That was soon all forgotten midway through the first half when Taylor Gray put Fishtoft a goal up.

New signing Brandon Norman then gave them the visitors a two-goal lead going into half time after a defence splitting pass put him through on goal.

Fishtoft came out in the second half in similar fashion with Gray getting his second of the game, and they didn’t stop there, notching up a fourth through Norman’s sublime lob from the edge of the area.

FC Hammers did gain some reward after winning and converting a penalty, scored by Kristian Taylor, before Fishtoft added a fifth when Liam Watson got in on the action with his own lob from the tightest of angles.

Victory was sealed after a superb solo run from Lee Bradley made the final score 6-1.

Park United put in a much-improved performance but still came away from their trip to Pointon Reserves empty handed.

They had fought back from 2- 0 down to make it 2-2 at half time with goals from Jimmy Harris and Craig Mountain, however an early goal in the second half gave Pointon the advantage again.

And despite several efforts, Park could not the equaliser, and then a breakaway goal to Pointon in the last few minutes made the final score 4-2.

Pointon’s goals came from Michael Rowlatt (two), Joe Davies and a George Sharpe penalty.

Tom Pickett and Louis Frankish hit the goals for Spilsby Town Reserves in their 2-1 away win at Wrangle.

Brandon Rylett and Andy Chapman both scored two goals apiece in Coningsby Reserves’ fine 4-1 home win against Boston International.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

Ollie Gedney struck a hat-trick for Old Doningtonians Reserves as they comfortably saw off the challenge of Benington Reserves in the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three.

Ben Pell was also on target for the Dons in a 4-0 home win.

Morgan Randles struck twice for Boston College Reserves in their 3-1 away win at Spalding Harriers.

Matthew Scott hit the other College goal while Dilip Tamang replied for Spalding Harriers.

Leverton Reserves were the victors in a five-goal thriller at Sheepgate, where Mareham United were the visitors.

Joe Daubney continued on his road to recovery with his first start of the year.

And he set up the opening goal when his weighted pass to Diogo Egas allowed him to coolly take a touch inside the defender before lifting the ball over the onrushing keeper and in to the far corner of the net.

The Leverton pressure continued and the second goal came after an audacious free kick from Jack Mitchell from the halfway line forced the Mareham keeper to parry the ball in to the path of Joe Wood, and he bravely lifted the ball in to the opposite corner of the net with a deft touch to make the score 2-0.

Mareham pulled one back before half time with a free kick from the edge of the area.

Just minutes in to the second half, Ashley Bond provided a superb pass into the path of substitute Dom Goddard to take a touch in to the area before placing a left footed shot just out of reach of the Mareham keeper.

Mareham used the wind to their advantage, with their strikers being thwarted only by some fantastic saves from the evergreen Giles Elson, but they did finally manage to pull another goal back to make the final score 3-2.

This resulted in a nervy final 15 minutes and Leverton were indebted to Dec Reed who made a last-ditch diving header to deny the Mareham striker as he looked certain to score.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, semi-finals

The young giant killers of Wyberton A struck for a third time when they comfortably toppled Division Two League leaders Sibsey 4-1 in the Target Newspapers Challenge Cup.

Wyberton, currently leaders of Division Three, had to swap their usual slick passing game for a more physical direct football approach but it paid dividends.

A fumble in the box after a good corner from Jason Allen left Michael Reeson unmarked, firing the opener into the roof of the net.

And not long after Jason Allen forced the home keeper to fumble the ball, and Allen scored from an acute angle.

The second half was much the same as the first, although Sibsey gave themselves a glimmer of hope when they scored from close range through Jordan Tate to make it 2-1, before any possible nerves Wyberton may have had soon disappeared after Rares Demeter fired an unstoppable strike past the keeper.

With time running out, substitute Steve Kerslake broke down the left and fired a superb low cross for Jack Reeson to fire Wyberton into the Final.

Two goals from Neil Allen helped Fishtoft book their place in the final following an impressive 4-1 home win against Fulbeck United.

Jamie Kuhn and Matthew Hood were also on target.

Dylan Grocock replied for Fulbeck.