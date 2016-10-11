BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up the latest news...

MASON BROS LINCS JUNIOR CUP

In the Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup an all-Boston League clash saw Fishtoft, recently relegated from The Premier, comfortably beat Billinghay Athletic from the top flight following a fine 6-2 home win.

Neil Allen and Casey Sullivan both scored twice while Jamie Kuhn and Matthew Hood helped cause a minor shock.

Another all-Boston League encounter saw Kirton Town edge out Old Doningtonians following a 3-2 away win.

The Dons, who were trailing 2-0 at the break, got back into the tie through Danny Goodacre’s penalty before Town added another.

Chris Wing pulled another goal back when he chested the ball down before firing home from 12 yards to make it 3-2, but Kirton held out for a narrow victory.

Pointon’s brave efforts came to an end in extra time as they finally ran out of steam in their home tie against Louth Town.

Pointon trailed 2-0 at half-time and things got worse early in second half as Louth hit three more goals to lead 5-1 and the game seemingly out of the home side’s reach.

Somehow Pointon clawed their way back and they replied with a four-goal blitz of their own to bring the scores level at 5-5 as the final whistle blew.

Their tireless toils paid dearly in extra time as they tired and Louth scored four more times to run out 9-5 winners.

Pointon went close with goals from Sam Husband (three), Casey Kemp and Harry Tomlinson.

Jordan Turner and Josh Wood both hit hat-tricks for Spilsby Town as they dumped Mablethorpe Athletic out of the competition 7-2 at Ancaster Avenue, although it needed extra time to produce a winner.

An Eddie Rich penalty completed the scoring for Town.

Mark Nemeiksas was on target for Ruskington Rovers in their home tie against North Somercoates United, but it was the visitors who went through to the next round with a 3-1 away win.

Coningsby pulled off a great cup win by disposing of College Wanderers 2-0.

The first goal came from Tom Sewell who powerfully headed home a cross from Tom Dickinson, before the clincher came when a huge clearance from goalkeeper Andy Yeomans was flicked on by Sewell for Shaun Boothby to race through before cutting inside and firing home to make it 2-0.

Benington produced one of the results of the second round of the Lincolnshire Junior Cup after returning from higher level Lincoln Moorlands with a superb 2-1 away success.

The visitors had travelled as massive underdogs against a Moorlands side but took the lead midway through the opening period when Ryan Lawson latched onto a defence-splitting pass from skipper Tim Bell before finishing with aplomb.

The hosts hit back to level on the stroke of half-time, but Benington rallied again after the break and regained the lead when Rhys Cox’s downward header was volleyed home by Adam Lyon.

Gavin Bell then came close to increasing the lead with a stunning strike which brought an equally impressive save from the home keeper as Benington saw out the remainder of the game for a memorable victory.

Swineshead enjoyed a comfortable passage through to the next round when they outplayed Louth Old Boys at home.

Bert Snaith did most of the damage for the Boston League side, hitting four of his side’s goals in a 5-0 victory while Alex Snaith grabbed the other.

Railway Athletic endured a bad day at the office going down 4-0 at Ruston Sports while Boston College also crashed out 5-2 at home against Shape Chages.

Heckington Millers’ problems continued when they were forced to pull out of their trip to Horncastle Town, who will receive a walk-over and passage into the next round.

The Millers, on the other hand face a big fine for withdrawing from the competition.

TAYLORS GARAGES PREMIER DIVISION

Leverton SFC made the short journey to Old Leake for their Taylors Garages Premier Division

match, and the visitors found the hosts in a very determined and stubborn mood.

The home side set out to frustrate the newly promoted side with a 3-5-2 formation and reached halftime at 0-0, having cleared two chances off the line and seeing their woodwork rattled too.

At the start of the second half Leverton continued to probe and press, and a quick corner routine saw Ben Reeson sweep home from close range to break the deadlock.

The hosts then had to come out and attack, and this played into Leverton’s hands, with first, the tireless Dom Goddard striking and then Nathan Rippin, with a thunderous header, making the final score 3-0.

Goalkeeper Chase Maddison was imperious with his commanding of the area to ensure a clean sheet was kept.

Old Leake’s re-shuffled ranks certainly fought bravely throughout but lacked penetration and their only worthwhile effort came from new signing Daniel James, who saw his fierce shot parried out by Maddison.

Skegness Town Reserves continue to look threatening following a fine 2-1 away win at Wyberton Reserves.

Lucky Singh and Dan Ashton grabbed the vital goals for the visitors.

Wyberton replied through Jonny Butler.

TAYLORS PEUGEOT DIVISION ONE

In the Taylors Peugeot Division One, AFC Tetford conceded another late winner as they succumbed to another cruel 4-3 home defeat, this time, at the hands of FC Kirton.

Nathan Wright grabbed two goals for the home side while Brendon McGeough hit the other, but it was all to no avail as the Kirton side pulled off a surprise away win - their first points of the season, enough to lift them off the bottom of the table.

A Victor Sibert hat-trick helped Friskney to a welcome 5-3 home win against Horncastle Town Reserves.

Bob Jackson and Ryan Appleton were also on target for the home side.

Freiston came away from Swineshead Reserves with all three points following a 3-1 victory thanks to two goals from Troy Ayton and another from Perrie Dale.

Swineshead’s scorer was Cameron Cope, but his day was spoilt by receiving a red card for his sins.

Woodhall bounced from the previous week’s cup disappointment with a 3-0 away win at Fosdyke.

Goals from Paul Clarke, Callum Cheetham and Tom Avison secured victory.

There wasn’t much between the two sides at half time after a goalless first half, but a defensive blunder set up Woodhall’s first goal.

A second followed with 20 minutes left and a third wonder goal sealed victory.

Man of the Match for Fosdyke was Ben Lawton, though Ian Jack Smith’s handling in goal was outstanding.

TAYLORS FORD DIVISION TWO

The individual goal-scoring feat of the day belonged to FC Wrangle striker Gheorghe Florin who bagged all six of his side’s goals in a 6-1 demolition of Swineshead A in the Taylors Ford Division Two.

The visitors had no answer to the speed and close control of the Wrangle striker as he proved too hot to handle on the day.

Swineshead’s reply came courtesy of an own goal.

Jasper Caudwell’s two goals for Billinghay Reserves earned his side a hard-earned point at home against Spilsby Town Reserves.

The visitors replied through Travis Herberts and James Fiarburn in a 2-2 draw.

Kristian Taylor struck a hat-trick for FC Hammers in their 5-1 home win against East Coast.

The Hammers found themselves 4-0 during the first half against a subdued East Coast side, who have been amongst the goals themselves in recent weeks.

Liam Ingamells and Reece Snade sealed the visitors’ fate with the other goals.

Kirton Town Reserves looked to be heading for a real shock when they found themselves 2-0 ahead at half-time against leaders Sibsey before losing their way in the second half.

An ugly off-the- ball incident which the referee didn’t see unsettled the Kirton side during the first half and they were eventually overpowered by Sibsey, who hit five goals in the second period to run out 5-2 winners.

TAYLORS VAUXHALL DIVISION THREE

In the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three, Northgate Olympic bounced back after the previous week’s disappointment with a 3-0 home win against Boston College Reserves.

Rob Spencer, Alex Yates and Daniel Broughton hit the vital goals for The Sleaford side.

Goals from Dilip Tamang and leading goal-scorer, Rafal Marczewski helped Spalding Harriers to a 2-1 home win against Holbeach Bank.

Georgiax Ionescu replied for the Bank but they weren’t helped by the sending off of Laurenti Bogdan.

Veteran Paul Chester got on the score-sheet for Benington Reserves in their 2-0 home win against Fosdyke Reserves.

The basement side held the home team during a goal-less first half before Chester struck along with Chris Lawson who grabbed the other Benington goal in the second half.

Mareham United’s recent good run came to an end when they played hosts to leaders, Wyberton A.

Goals from Joe Metcalf, Michael Reeson and Jason Allen sealed a 3-2 success.

It was 2-0 at half-time and Mareham remained in the game until a last-minute penalty finally sealed their fate.