BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

FC Hammers have taken stock of their new kit from sponspors the Hammer & Pincers. Pictured, from left, are club treasurer Chris Taylor with Hammer & Pincers landlord Wayne Salmon. The team are: back row (from left): Jacob Axtell, Chris Johnson, Diogo Garcia, Owen Taylor, Chris Brocklesby, Jamie Taylor, Liam Ingamells; front: Dan Avison, Joe Roberts, Craig Woodward, Joe Lote, Khristian Taylor, Reece Snade, Jace Snade.

Neil Johnson looks at this weekend’s match action in the cup and league competitions...

