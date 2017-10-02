BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Results from September 30:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fishtoft 2 Spilsby Town 1, Fulbeck Utd 3 Benington 1, Old Leake 1 Swineshead Inst 2, Pointon 0 Coningsby 0, Ruskington Rvrs 1 Skegness Town Res 1, Wyberton Res 2 Billinghay 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Kirton 2 Pointon Res 0, Swineshead Res 0 Horncastle Town Res 5.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Res v Wrangle - postponed, Coningsby Res 4 Wyberton A 3, Railway Res 6 Caythorpe 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res 1 Woodhall Spa Res 1, College Res 1 Digby 1, Leverton Res 3 Fosdyke Res 3.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round one: Colsterworth SSC v Swineshead A - home win, FC Hammers 4 Northgate Olympic 1, Freiston 2 Park Utd 6, Holbeach Bank v Mareham Utd - home win, JFC Seniors 2 Eagle Utd 0, Sibsey 1 Kirton Town 8, Skegness Town A 4 Boston International 1, Skegness Utd 3 Boston Ath 3 (Skegness won 7-3 aet), Spalding Harriers 1 Friskney 3, Woodhall Spa Utd 6 Old Dons 3.
