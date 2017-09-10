BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Yesterday’s scores...
Results from September 9:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Spilsby Town 3 Wyberton Res 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Kirton 1 Swineshead Res 6, Friskney 1 Horncastle Town Res 3, Sibsey 2 Kirton Town 5, Woodhall Spa Utd 7 Freiston 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 4 Boston Ath 0, FC Wrangle 3 Colsterworth SSC 5, Holbeach Bank 2 Fosdyke 6, Park Utd 4 Billinghay Res 1, Railway Res 3 Coningsby Res 1, Wyberton A 9 Caythorpe 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 5 Mareham Utd 2, Digby 5 Swineshead A 0, Eagle Utd 3 Fosdyke Res 2, Skegness Town Res 8 Old Dons Res 1, Woodhall Spa Res 5 Spalding Harriers 0.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.