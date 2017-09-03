BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Boston and District Saturday Football League
Results from September 2:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 2 Wyberton Res 1, Billinghay Ath 2 Railway Ath 3, Coningsby 2 Fishtoft 0, Leverton SFC 4 Fulbeck Utd 1, Ruskington Rvrs 4 Old Leake 0, Skegness Town Res 3 Pointon FC 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 2 Horncastle Town Res 0, Friskney 0 Swineshead Res 3, JFC Seniors 0 Kirton Town 2, Old Dons 3 Freiston 3, Sibsey 2 FC Kirton 2, Skegness Utd 6 Pointon Res 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Ath 5 Coningsby Res 0, Costerworth SSC 7 Holbeach Bank 0, Park Utd 5 Fosdyke 4, Railway Res 1 Boston International 5, Wyberton A 6 Billinghay Res 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Fosdyke Res 1 Skegness Town A 3, Mareham Utd 1 Old Dons Res 10, Northgate Olympic 8 College Reserves 0, Spalding Harriers 0 Eagle Utd 4, Swineshead A 2 Woodhall Res 3.
