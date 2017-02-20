BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s results...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 2 Swineshead Institute 2, Billinghay Ath v Leverton SFC - postponed, Boston College v Coningsby - postponed, Old Leake 5 Pointon 3, Skegness Town Res 2 Wyberton Res 1, Spilsby Town 2 Ruskington Rovers 1.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Friskney 1 Old Doningtonians 4, Horncastle Town Res 3 Kirton Town 2, Swineshead Res 2 FC Kirton 1, Woodhall Spa Utd 2 Railway Ath 3.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Coningsby Res 4 Boston International 1, FC Hammers 1 Fishtoft Res 6, FC Wrangle 1 Spilsby Town Res 2, Pointon Res 4 Park Utd 2.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Leverton SFC Res 3 Mareham Utd 2, Northgate Olympic 0 Holbeach Bank 6, Old Doningtonians Res 4 Benington Res 0, Splading Harriers 1 Boston College Res 3.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, semi-final: Fishtoft 4 Fulbeck Utd 1, Sibsey 1 Wyberton A 4.