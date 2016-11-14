BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup: Benington 2 Swineshead Institute 1, Coningsby 3 Epworth Town 2, Leverton SFC 9 Kirton Town 2, Wyberton 4 Shape Changers 1.
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Billinghay Ath v Heckington Millers - off(Heckington Millers withdrawn from league), Boston College v Wyberton Res - postponed, Pointon v Ruskington Rovers - postponed.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fosdyke 1 Old Doningtonians 5, Freiston v AFC Tetford - postponed, Friskney 3 Swineshead Res 2, Fulbeck United 6 FC Kirton 0, Woodhall Spa Utd 2 Horncastle Town Res 3.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Boston International FC v Pointon Res - postponed, FC Wrangle 1 Park Utd 3, Fishtoft Res v FC Hammers - postponed, Kirton Town Res v East Coast - postponed, Sibsey v Spilsby Town Res - postponed, Swineshead A 0 Billinghay Res 4.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston Ath 4 Benington Res 1, Boston Titans v Spalding Harriers - postponed (Boston Titans unable to raise a team), Holbeach Bank 9 Fosdyke Res 2, Northgate Olympic 4 Leverton SFC Res 3, Old Doningtonians Res 3 Mareham Utd Res 6, Wyberton A v Boston College Res - postponed.