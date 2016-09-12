BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s results...
Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup, Preliminary round: Beehive v Leverton SFC -postponed, Old Leake 1 Swineshead Institute 3.
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 2 Ruskington Rovers 2, Coningsby 3 Boston College 1, Pointon 2 Skegness Town Res 5, Spilsby Town 7 Wyberton Res 2.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: FC Kirton 1 Old Doningtonians 7, Fishtoft 6 Horncastle Town Res 2, Fosdyke 0 AFC Tetford 3, Friskney 0 Kirton Town 1, Fulbeck United 0 Railway Ath 1.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Billinghay Res 1 Fishtoft Res 1, Boston International v Spilsby Town Res - postponed, FC Hammers 3 Park United 0, FC Wrangle 2 Pointon Res 2, Sibsey 4 Coningsby Res 3, Swineshead A 2 East Coast 1.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston College Res 0 Spalding Harriers 7, Boston Titans 4 Fosdyke Res 1, Holbeach Bank 7 Mareham Utd 1, Old Doningtonians Res 3 Boston Ath 6, Wyberon A 3 Northgate Olympic 2.
SHS Allium Fishtoft Cup, round one: Freiston 4 Billinghay Ath 3.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.