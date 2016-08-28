BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Billinghay Athletic 4 Benington 5, Spilsby Town 2 Swineshead Institute 3, Wyberton Reserves 4 Heckington Millers 1.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fishtoft 5 FC Kirton 0, Swineshead Reserves 1 Friskney 6.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Boston International 2 Kirton Town Res 1, East Coast 1 Fishtoft Reserves 5, Spilsby Town Reserves 1 Sibsey 3.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston Athletic 8 Spalding Harriers 4, Boston College Reserves v Northgate Olympic - Match abandoned (2-0 at 80 mins), Holbeach Bank 9 Boston Titans 5, Old Doningtonians Reserves 2 Leverton SFC Reserves 2.
