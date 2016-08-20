BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

The Boston Saturday Football League will kick off its 2016-17 campaign this weekend.
Fixtures:
Taylors Garages Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Pointon v Wyberton Res (J. Mowatt), Spilsby Town v Heckington Millers (G. Hurst), Swineshead Inst v Ruskington Rvrs (P. Revell).
Taylors Peugeot Division One: FC Kirton v Railway Ath (T. Hewson), Freiston v Fishtoft (R. Crozier).
Taylors Ford Division Two: Boston International FC v East Coast (J. Ulyatt), Fishtoft Res v Sibsey (M. Bruntlett).
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Res v Holbeach Bank (P. Hindle), Leverton Sheepgate v Spalding Harriers (T. Page), Wyberton A v Boston Titans (R. Shortland).
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.