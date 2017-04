Luke Blondel scored a hat-trick at Horncastle Town left Sleaford Town Reserves with a 5-0 victory.

Michael Harness and Jasper Caudwell were also on target for the Wongers at Eslaforde Park on Saturday.

The result has secured a top-five finish in Mickey Stones and Andrew Shinn’s debut season in charge.

Horncastle finish their Lincs League campaign at CGB Humbertherm on Saturday (KO 3pm).