It’s not every day you get the chance to play on a Premier League football ground.

However, that’s exactly what happened to these employees from Horncastle-based Crowders who took a team and a coach-load of supports to the King Power Stadium in Leicester to play in the Perennial Charity six-a-side tournament. Company owner Robert Crowder said it was a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for staff to play on a top flight pitch and raise money for a charity that supports horticulturists in need.