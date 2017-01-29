Young guns can always impress at Spa

Woodhall Spa CC is one of the best places for aspiring young cricketers to cut their teeth, says captain Jack Luffman.

Last week The News revealed that teenagers Matt and Jonny Law had joined the club from Belton Park, both hoping to gain experience of the Lincs ECB Premier.

And Luffman believes the duo are at the best place to be given their chance.

“We pride ourselves on our youth system and have done since I’ve been at the club,” he said.

“I’ve said before that I think we’ve got the best youth set up in the area, and I believe that.

“We’ve put our faith in young players and give them a chance in the first team.

“I’m very proud how some of these young players have developed and become important players for the club.”

The Spa men have never been afraid to gamble on a young player if they believe they can have what it takes to prove their worth.

And Luffman in adamant things won’t change.

He continued: “It’s a good place for young players to be because they know they’ll be given their chance.

“They know they’ll be well looked after with good coaches like Paul (Timby) and Prasanna (Jayawardene).”

“We’re a good place to be for young players who want to progress and get valuable experience.

“We can offer a chance, then it’s up to them to take it.”