Woodhall Spa Firsts remain in fourth

Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa CC v Louth CC - match abandoned.

Woodhall Spa CC Firsts saw their contest at home to Louth abandoned on Saturday.

The hosts had posted 180 before being dismissed with three balls left of their innings.

But then Mother Nature took control and no further action occurred.

Prasanna Jayawardene struck 59 runs for the Spa men, with support from Jack Timby (24), Joe Irving (17), Ross Dixon (16), Jack Hughes (14), Paul Timby (11) and Jack Cooke (11).

Woodhall claimed eight points, which leaves them fourth in the LincsECB Premier, three points ahead of Sleaford.

They conclude their season at Grantham on Saturday (noon).

SLBL Premier

Grantham 2nds v Woodhall 2nds - match abandoned.

Woodhall Seconds picked up 10 points from their contest at Grantham Seconds, the South Lincs and Bordr League Premier match also failing to go the distance.

The Spa men struck 129-6 but the contest ended before Grantham had their turn with the bat.

Woodhall remain third in the division, 14 points behind leaders Sleaf9ord Seconds, who face second-placed Skegness this weekend.

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Woodhall Sunday 1sts 89, Lindum Sunday Firsts 90-4 - Lindum won by six wickets.

Woodhall Sunday Firsts were beaten by six wickets at Lindum this weekend.

Woodhall were dismissed for 89 before the hosts claimed thye winning runs for the loss of four batsmen.

Lindum sit top with Woodhall in fourth.

Lincoln and District League

Division One

Heighington 174-8, Woodhall Sunday 2nds 178-4 - Woodhall won by six wickets.

Woodhall Sunday Seconds secured a sick-wicket success against basement side Heighington in Division One.

The away side posted 174-8 before the home side recorded 178-4 at Jubilee Park.

This Sunday they travel to Sleaford, the match beginning at 1.30pm.