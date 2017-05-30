Woodhall Spa CC secure 20 points at Boston

Woodhall Spa booked their place in the Winkworth Cup final following a narrow seven-wicket victory over Alford and District on Monday.

In a low-scoring game, Jack Timby’s 37 runs edged victory in the Spa men’s favour.

Chris Anderson in bat at Boston.

Boston were dismissed in the 39th over for just 94 runs.

Prasanna Jayawardene, Joe Irving and Pradeep Chanditha claimed three victims each as Jonathan Cheer (18) and South African Daniel Sincuba (16) were the Mayflower men’s top scorers.

Ross Dixon also chipped in with a dismissal.

In response, Woodall reached the winning total of 95 after 28 overs, but not without the loss of seven wickets.

Timby’s 37, which included six fours, was backed up Chanditha (15), Irving (14) and an unbeaten 10 from Matthew Law.

The result leaves Woodhall 15 points behind leaders Bracebridge Heath and four points behind second-place Grantham.

Half centuries from Sam Cherry, Thomas Dixon and Jack Hughes helped Woodhall Seconds to a four-wicket victory at Sleaford Seconds in the Lincs ECB Premier.

The Seconds top the table, leading Billingborough by three points.

Sleaford finished their 45 overs on 229-6, with wickets taken by Peter Jackson, James White (two) and Alfie Lindsey.

In response, Woodhall claimed the win after 40 overs.

Openers Cherry (69) and Matthew Sargeant (16) put runs on the board, with Dixon (66) and an unbeaten 53 from Hughes helped secure victory.

Woodhall Sunday Seconds were beaten by 38 runs when Sleaford were the guests at Jubilee Park.

Sleaford posted 188-8, with wickets taken by John Temperton (four), Jack Timby (two) and Dewi Bourke (two).

In response, Woodhall were dismissed for 150, James White (53) and Oliver Caswell (31) top scoring.