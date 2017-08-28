Woodhall pipped by Sleaford

Lincs ECB Premier

Sleaford CC 290-9, Woodhall Spa CC 218 - Sleaford won by 72 runs.

Woodhall Spa CC remain fourth in the Lincs ECB Premier following Saturday’s 72-run defeat to Sleaford.

Sleaford won the toss and elected to bat at Jubilee Park, where Henry Wilson ran out opener Thomas Shorthouse for zero.

However, his replacement Andy Hibberd went on to record 93 before being caught by Prandeep Chanditha off Joe Irving’s delivery.

Matthew Mountain (47), Oliver Burford (58) and Charlie Roberts (38) also posted good totals for Sleaford before Irving got the better of them all - assisted by catches from Jack Hughes and Ross Dixon - claiming his five wickets for the loss of 101 runs.

Dixon added three wickets for the loss of 51 runs as Sleaford ended their innings on 290-9.

The Spa men began their fightback well with openers Jack Timby (59) and Chanditha (32) keeping the scoreboard moving.

Number three Prasanna Jayawardene added 53, but from then on the momentum curtailed as only Alex King (18) and Matthew Sargeant (17) reached double figures, Woodhall dismissed 72 runs short in the 42nd over.

Nick Goacher (4-39) was the pick of the Sleaford bowlers.

The Spa men remain in fourth spot, 20 points clear of fifth-placed Lindum and 27 points behind Bourne, a place above.

Woodhall Spa’s Sunday Seconds earned a 24-run win over Ancaster in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

Woodhall posted 224-6, their opponents dismissed for 200.

Woodhall’s Seconds host Freiston LL today (1pm).

On Saturday Woodhall Firsts travel to leaders Bracebridge Heath (noon) and the Seconds host Spalding Seconds (1pm).

The Sunday Firsts host Sleaford this weekend and the Sunday Seconds are at Fulbeck (both 1.30pm).