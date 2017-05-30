Woodhall beat Alford by seven runs to book place in the Winkworth Cup final

Woodhall Spa CC booked their place in the final of the Winkworth Cup following a seven-run victory over Alford and District CC on Monday.

While Alford pushed their opponents hard in the county’s premier T20 competition, it will be Woodhall preparing to face Bourne CC in the final.

The Spa men won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 148-7 in their reduced 18 overs.

Jack Timby (19) and Christopher Anderson (18) began to put runs on the board, but the arrival of Jack Hughes swung the contest in Woodhall’s favour as he struck 40 runs before being dismissed by Jack Wightwick, who went on to claim figures of 2-19.

A further 15 from Ross Dixon helped edge Woodhall towards a strong total.

As well as Wightwick, victims fell to Steve Kirkham (2-29), Bradley McGilloway (2-27) and Andrew White.

Chasing victory, Alford responded well with opener Sam Lempard making 32 before he was caught by Joe Irving off the delivery of Paul Timby.

Wightwick added 28 to the total and White top scored with an unbeaten 53, but Alford just couldn’t reach the target set by Woodhall, ending their overs on 141-5.

Paul Timby (1-9), Matt Haslam (1-22) and Dixon (1-30) claimed the Alford wickets, with two additional run outs.

Monday’s contest, hosted by Sleaford CC, was supposed to see two semi-finals and the final played, but bad weather saw action stunted and the second semi reduced to 18 overs.

The final will now be rescheduled for a later date, with the winners booking their place in the ECB regional finals at Nottingham, where they will face county champions from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Yorkshire on July 30.

In the day’s opening semi-final, Bourne recorded a six-wicket victory over Grantham CC.