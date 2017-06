Horncastle CC will host third-placed Scunthorpe Town Thirds on Saturday, hoping for their second win in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division (1.30pm).

The following day the Sunday Firsts host Old Lincolnians at 1.30pm.

Also on Saturday, Woodhall Spa CC Firsts host Grimsby Town in the Lincs ECB Premier (noon), with the Seconds at Freiston LL in the SLBL Premier (1pm).

Spa’s Sunday Firsts host Hartsholme with the Seconds at Ancaster (both 1.30pm).