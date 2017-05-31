We’ve got more to offer, says Luffman

Woodhall Spa may be celebrating a week to remember - but skipper Jack Luffman believes there is still more to come.

Monday saw the Spa men book their place in the final of the Winkworth Cup following a seven-run semi-final victory over Alford and District.

That came two days after the Firsts secured a 20-point haul at Boston to regain third spot and move to within 15 points of leaders Bracebridge Heath in the LincsECB Premier, while the Seconds top the South Lincs and Border League Premier.

“I still think that Bracebridge will win the league and Grantham will push them, but if you offered me five wins from six, third in the league and place in a cup final at this stage of the season I’d have snapped your hand off,” said Luffman, who missed out on Monday’s T20 contest due to a hamstring injury.

“But if I’m being honest I don’t think we’ve hit our straps yet.

“No team ever plays the perfect match, but I don’t think we’ve actually been at our best yet.

“We’ve played well, but we’ve had to be resilient at times to get where we are.”

Luffman is also confident that the club’s former Sri Lankan international Prasanna Jayawardene can also move up a further gear or two.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s done well for us,” Luffman added.

“But he’s not really had a run yet and we’re still in third.

“I’m excited about what could still come.”

Rain affected Monday’s Winkworth Cup finals day, with Bourne beating Grantham before Woodhall edged past Alford in a reduced 18-over contest.

However, time ran out for the final to be played.

It is now to take place at a yet-to-be-arranged date.

Sleaford CC will once again be the hosts.