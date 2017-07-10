Victories for Horncastle CC’s Saturday and Sunday sides

Horncastle CC were awarded 20 points when opponents Keelby conceded Saturday’s contest.

The result leaves Horncastle third in the Lincolnshire County Cricket League Fourth Division, nine points behind second-placed Brigg and 22 shy of leaders Cleethorpes Fourths, who have played one game more.

Horncastle now have a real chance of putting pressure on the leaders as they travel to Cleethorpes for Saturday’s exciting encounter.

The actiion begins at 1.30pm.

Lincoln and District League Division Two

Blankney 98, Horncastle Sunday 1sts 99-2 - Horncastle won by eight wickets.

Rob Bee hit a half century as Horncastle Sunday Firsts claimed an emphatic eight-wicket victory at home against Blankney.

The visitors were dismissed for 98 in the 26th over with only Andrew Foster (26 not out) and David Pearse (23) reaching double figures.

Tom Johnson (4-18) was the pick of the Horncastle bowlers, with support coming from Jack Tate (3-39), Richard Hickling (2-13) and Bee (1-1).

Bee then struck 54 as Horncastle claimed victory in the 24th over.

An unbeaten 31 from Nathan Whiting added to the total.

Horncastle’s Sunday Firsts travel to Billingborough this weekend.