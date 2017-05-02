Spa sit joint top following Dixon’s ‘immense’ display

‘Immense’ captain Ross Dixon scored a century and claimed five wickets to inspire Woodhall Spa Firsts to victory over Spalding on Saturday.

The stand-in skipper’s unbeaten 102 runs top scored as the Spa men recorded a 34-run win at Spalding, claiming 20 points to sit joint top of the Lincs ECB Premier with defending champions Bracebridge Heath.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Woodhall reached 257-9 in their 50 overs.

Support for Dixon came from Jack Timby (48), Joe Irving (28), Christopher Anderson (19) and Alex King (13).

“Ross was immense and everyone else followed his lead, it was a great performance,” sidelined captain Jack Luffman said.

With the ball, Woodhall dismissed their opposition for 223 in the 47th over.

Dixon again led the way, taking five wickets for the loss of 61 runs.

He was backed up by Pradeep Chanditha (2-32, plus a run out), King (1-39) and Prasanna Jayawardene (1-42).

Monday’s Winkworth Cup round robin saw Woodhall top their three-team group at Lindum, following victories over Boston and the hosts.

In a contest where all games were reduced to 15 overs, Tom Baxter (59) and Jonathan Cheer (51) helped Boston to 129-3.

But the Spa men snatched the win with the last ball, taking the side to victory with a total of 130-3.

Pradeep Chanditha (54) and Joe Irving (43) let the way with the willow.

The second match saw Woodhall beat Lindum by seven runs.

Thomas Dixon (27 not out) and Christopher Anderson (25) helped the Spa men to 114-7, with Lindum ending on 107-6.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Woodhall Seconds were beaten by 11 runs at Stamford Town.

Wickets for Sam Cherry (6-31), Matthew Haslam and James White couldn’t prevent the hosts making 156-9.

In reply, Woodhall were dismissed for 145, Matthew Sargeant top scoring with 36.

Woodhall’s Sunday Firsts beat Revesby by eight wickets in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division this weekend.

Revesby finished on 150-8, with Luke Odlin (35), Ian Roberts (29) and James Ingamells (26) batting well

However, John Temperton, Paul Timby and Alfie Lindsey took three wickets apiece and Sam Cooke chipped in with another.

Woodhall responded with 153-2, victory coming in the 20th over.

Jack Timby’s unbeaten 81 and 42 from Pradeep Chanditha did most of the damage for the winning side.