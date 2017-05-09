Spa men third following first defeat of the season

Woodhall Spa CC’s First XI succumbed to their first defeat of the season in the Lincs ECB Premier League when visitors Lindum CC left Jubilee Park with a five-wicket victory on Saturday.

It was a somewhat below par performance from the Spa men, but one which ultimately the side could have and probably should have won.

After winning the toss, Ross Dixon elected to bat first and, despite the early loss of the in-form Jack Timby, he would have been happy at the drinks interval when Spa sat at 104-1, with Pradeep Chanditha (58) and Henry Wilson (35) both unbeaten.

However, after the dismissal of the latter following the pair’s 100 partnership, the Spa innings faltered somewhat with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Prassana Jayawardene was the only man to show any real form with 42 form 42 balls, but even he couldn’t push the home side’s total towards the magical 250 mark.

Spa had to settle for 220 once their final wicket fell in the 50th over.

Although slightly short of where they wanted to be, the side knew this was defendable and, despite some loose deliveries early, they had managed to reduce their visitors to 59-3 thanks to a fine run out from Tom Caswell to remove the dangerous Wright, and then a wicket each for Dixon and Joe Irving.

However, from that point on Lindum captain Tomlinson (95) played the dominant hand and, despite another wicket from Irving and a maiden wicket at this level for Caswell, the visitors eventually chased down the winning line with consummate ease.

Spa sit joint third in the table with Alford, which is where they travel on Saturday for what promises to be an entertaining encounter.

Away at bracing Skegness, Matthew Sargeant’s Second XI lost by just nine runs at one of the South Lincs and Border League’s title favourites.

On a bitter afternoon at Richmond Drive, the Spa batting line up did all they could to chase down an imposing 199-9 set by the hosts.

Useful contributions were made my Sam Cherry (30), Sargeant (22), Oliver Caswell (23), Nathan Carter (19), Adam Barker (31) and James White (34 not out), but the finishing line was just out of reach on this occasion.

Earlier in the afternoon, Spa had kept to their task well in the field in trying conditions with White (2-20), Matthew Haslam (2-60) and Pete Jackson (2-46) the pick of the bowling attack.

The Second XI entertain their Boston counterparts on Saturday at Jubilee Park.

On Sunday, Adam Barker’s Wanderers Second XI recorded their first victory in the group stages of the Premier Trophy, with an emphatic nine wicket victory at home to Caythorpe.

This victory will live long in the memory of two of Spa’s junior players, and those who were in attendance as, in effect, two 14-year-olds won the game for the home side.

Firstly, with the visitors well placed at 54-3, seam bowler Dewi Bourke was introduced into the attack.

He struck with his first ball, bowling top scorer Ireland for 41, and again three balls later.

A second double wicket maiden followed in his second over and then, in his third, he took his fifth wicket, his first five-wicket haul at senior level.

Remarkably at this stage he hadn’t conceded a run.

He went on to claim the last wicket to finish with magnificent figures of 6-4 from his four overs.

Chasing 84 for victory, Barker asked the returning club captain Jack Luffman to open the innings in order to get some batting time in the middle, which he duly accepted and finished the innings unbeaten on 26.

However, it was the second youngster of the day who rightly took all the plaudits.

Batting at three, wicket-keeper Alex Hodson played an innings of real quality, showing a sound technique in defence and a ruthless streak in hitting the bad ball.

He scored his maiden half-century at senior level finishing on 55 not out from 56 balls and hitting 10 boundaries.