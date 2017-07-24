Spa men have to make do with nine points

Woodhall Spa CC’s First XI picked up nine points from their abandoned Lincolnshire ECB Premier League encounter at Lincoln Lindum following a late afternoon storm that curtailed what would have been an interesting climax.

Spa were not overly well placed at 12-3, chasing the home side’s 113-9 in the 36-over affair, but they would have still been confident of the victory with Prassana Jaywardene (eight not out) at the crease once time was called on the game.

Earlier, after the two-hour delay due to the Friday night rain in Lincoln, Captain Ross Dixon had won the toss and elected to bowl and would have been delighted with the efforts of his bowlers and fielders in keeping Lindum down to a gettable total.

Alex King (1-22) bowled his 11 overs straight through and was impressive and unlucky not to pick up more wickets, but this was left to off-spinner Paul Timby (4-20) and once again Joe Irving (4-40), who took his tally of league wickets past the 30 mark.

The fielding was again impressive and excellent catches were taken by Dixon and wicket-keeper Jack Timby.

The First XI host Alford next week at Jubilee Park.

Last weekend saw Woodhall’s Ross Dixon and Jack Timby make their county debuts in style as they helped Lincolnshire move to top spot in the Unicorns Eastern Division Championship table following victory at Bedfordshire - against a side which included Monty Panesar.

At home, the Second XI fixture versus top of the table Billingborough was also abandoned during the second innings, with Spa placed at 36-4 and chasing 157 to win.

Again it was a good effort form Matthew Sargeant’s side in the field with the experienced duo of Matthew Haslam and Pete Jackson again to the fore.

Haslam took 3-38 opening the bowling from his 10 overs while Jackson claimed 3-12 from his seven completed overs.

The other four wickets fell to James White (2-26) and Tom Caswell (2-22).

The home game on Sunday between the Wanderers First XI and Bracebridge Heath was abandoned after 20 overs of the visitors’ innings with them well placed on 97-2.

However, away at Sleaford in the final group game of the Premier Trophy, Adam Barker’s Wanderers Second XI came out victorious to claim its place in this year’s final.

Bowling first, Spa kept the home side down to 120-8 from their 40 overs.

It was a super effort from the young bowling attack with 30 of the overs being bowled by players under the age of 16.

Under-13 seamer Dewi Bourke took 3-30 form his 10 overs, under-16 all-rounder Tom Caswell claimed 2-28 and under-13 off-spinner Oliver Hausermann, who continues to impress, took 3-29.

Chasing the score wasn’t going to be an easy task.

However, despite losing an early wicket, Jack Hughes showed his experience and, together with Tom Caswell, the pair chased down the target to win by nine wickets.

Caswell completed a fine game finishing on 49 not out while Hughes, still in his early 20s himself, finished unbeaten on 64.

Another highlight saw 15-year-old Emma Leggate make her senior debut playing excellently in the field.