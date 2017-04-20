Spa men as prepared as can be for opener

Woodhall Spa CC will begin their Lincs ECB Premier campaign at Market Deeping on Saturday - and captain Jack Luffman is hoping for a positive start.

Outgang Road isn’t the happiest of stamping grounds for the Spa men, and the side which finished fourth last season will be tough opposition.

However, Luffman says his side are primed for action.

“We’ve had three friendly matches and the Sunday Seconds game this weekend, so we’re as ready as we can be.

“We’ve had 10 weeks of indoor preparation and three weeks outside.

“Playing a game of cricket is a different beast, and no amount of drills can prepare you for getting out there on the opening day.

“But we’ve put the work in to make sure we’re as prepared as we can be.

“We have a young side and that means there will always be inconsistencies, especially at the start of the season.

“But we’ve done everything we can to put oursleves in the best position possible.”

Turning his attention to Saturday’s trek to the south of the county, Luffman added: “It’s not the easiest of starts.

“It’s probably one of the longest and most awkward trips.

“It’s not always been the happiest of hunting grounds for us either.

“We lost the league there in 2013.

“We’ve won there since but it’s never been easy.”

Spa’s Sunday Seconds were due to begin their Lincoln and District League Division One campaign this week at home to Boston Seconds, only for the weather to win and the match to be called off.

While Woodhall Firsts are on the road on Saturday, the Seconds will host Market Deeping Seconds at Jubilee Park in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Spa’s Sunday Firsts will host Lindum in the Lincoln and District Premier the following day.