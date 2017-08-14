Spa men are beaten at home by Boston

Have your say

Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa 1sts 171, Boston 1sts 172-6 - Boston won by four wickets.

Woodhall Spa CC Firsts slipped further adrift of the Lincs ECB Premier’s top three following defeat to Boston.

The hosts put 171 on the board at Jubilee Park with opener Jack Timby (27) getting early runs on the board.

Support with the bat came from top scorer Pradeep Chanditha (33), Henry Wilson (29) and Ross Dixon (28), before the innings came to an end with four overs to spare.

In response, Boston reached their winning total with four wickets remaining in the 47th over.

Jon Cheer’s 43 did much of the damage against his former club.

Chanditha and skipper Ross Dixon both took two wickets apiece for the Spa men, with Chanditha conceding 30 runs and Dixon 41.

Joe Irving (1-30) and Mark Irving’s run out accounted for the remaining Boston batsmen.

The result leaves Woodhall in fourth, 14 points behind third-placed Bourne and trailing leaders Bracebridge Heath by 66.

On Saturday the Spa men will be looking to get back on track as they travel to struggling Grimsby Town, who sit second-bottom.

The match action will begin at noon.

SLBL Premier

Billingborough 84-9, Woodhall Spa 2nds 87-2 - Woodhall won by eight wickets.

Woodhall Seconds kept their South Lincs and Border League Premier Division title hopes alive following an eight-wicket victory at Billingborough.

Billingborough will be glad to see the back of Woodhall, who leapfrogged them in the table last week and effectively ended their title charge seven days later.

The Spa men remain third in the standings, but they are just 11 points behind leaders Sleaford Seconds and six behind second-placed Skegness.

Billingborough concluded their innings on 84-9 in a low-scoring game, but Woodhall surpassed that in the 22nd over.

Woodhall now look to climb the table as they host Skegness on Saturday, with action beginning at 1pm.

Lincoln and District League

Division One

Caythorpe 228-9, Woodhall Sunday 2nds 134 - Caythorpe won by 94 runs.

Woodhall Wanderers Sunday Seconds were beaten by 94 runs in their Lincoln and District League Division One contest at home to Caythorpe on Sunday.

The visitors ended their winnings with 228-9 before dismissing their hosts well short of their earlier total.

The Spa men now sit third bottom in the table.

The two Sunday teams have a blank weekend.