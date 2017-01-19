Spa men announce four impressive new signings

Woodhall Spa CC have swooped to make four signings as they prepare to return to training.

Bowlers Pradeep Chanditha and Alex Kingsley have both agreed to join the club for the 2017 Lincs ECB Premier campaign, while teenage all-rounders Matt and Jonny Law have also arrived at Jubilee Park.

Another piece of good news will see former Sri Lankan international Prasanna Jayawardene remain with the club as their overseas player.

Kingsley returns to the club after a year away from the sport, but skipper Jack Luffman expects the player not to have lost any magic.

“Alex has agreed to come back and he will be an opening bowler for us,” Luffman told The News.

Woodhall have also capitalised on Skegness CC’s decision to drop out of the county’s top flight by snapping up medium pace bowler Chanditha, who claimed 22 wickets for the seasiders last season.

“He became available after Skegness dropped out of the Premier,” Luffman added.

“He’s a good signing for us and we know that he has done well for Skegness in this league before.”

Eighteen-year-old Matt Law and younger brother Jonny, 16, have both previously turned out for Belton Park.

The hopes of playing in the Lincs ECB Premier have seen the pair arrive at Jubilee Park keen to prove their worth.

Luffman added: “Matt has had a few games for us on Sundays before, and they both want to try to play in the Premier.

“They’ll both be pushing for a place in the side.

“They’re both all-rounders, Matt seam and Jonny an off spinner, and also very good fielders - so they both have the three facets.”

Woodhall report back for training on Sunday.