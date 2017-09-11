SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Ann Boulton looks at this weekend’s games...

Only one game was completed in each division of South Lincolnshire & Border League, but two of these had a bearing on the top places.

Sleaford Seconds now lead the Premier Division table after defeating Boston Seconds, who were all out for 49.

Samit Puri bowled 10 overs with seven maidens and took four for eight.

Ben Bulmer than hit 41 as Sleaford cruised to a 10-wicket win.

This put Sleaford nine points ahead of Skegness with a game in hand after Bourne Second had bowled the seasiders out for 101, only to see the game rained off.

In Division One, Timberland finished their season on a high note, bowling Billingborough Seconds out for 110 in the final over of the innings and going on to win by five wickets.

Welby Cavaliers and Baston, both challenging for the runners-up place behind champions Long Sutton, were rained off after only a handful of overs.

Freiston Seconds played second-placed Heckington in Division Two, the only completed game with Heckington failing to consolidate their lead over Pinchbeck after being bowled out 76 chasing Freiston’s modest total of 91.

This leaves Pinchbeck 10 points behind but with a game in hand after rain stopped play in their game against Long Sutton Seconds, while Heckington have finished their league programme.