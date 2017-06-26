SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up the weekend’s action...

Billingborough and Skegness opened up a gap at the top of the South Lincolnshire & Border League after third-placed Freiston went down to Bourne 2nd.

Skegness trail Billingborough by 11 points, but have a game in hand on their rivals who defeated Spalding 2nd by nine wickets.

Skegness, meanwhile, were racking up a massive 339 for four against Market Deeping 2nd, who were bowled out for 154.

Matt Haslam was the division’s top bowler, taking six for 18 as Woodhall Spa 2nd beat Grantham 2nd by five wickets.

And Boston 2nd went down to Sleaford 2nd by six wickets after being bowled out for 169.

The top of Division One is also tight with Welby Cavaliers leading Long Sutton by eight points, these two now drawing clear of third placed Baston.

All three won at the weekend, Baston fighting out the closest game against Claypole, who were bowled out for 122.

Baston then lost nine wickets before reaching their target, Andy Attewell taking five or them.

Welby bowled Timberland out for 144 and knocked the runs off for the loss of only two wickets while Long Sutton beat Boston 3rd by 73 runs.

Below these three, Moulton Harrox moved into fourth with a nine wicket win over Skegness 2nd and Belton Park are fifth after beating Billingborough 2nd by eight wickets.

Heckington kept up their Division Two challenge with a seven wicket victory over Long Sutton 2nd, while leaders Graves Park were without a game.

Results:

Premier Division: Spalding 2nd 129 (Norris 61), Billingborough 130-1; Skegness 339-4. Market Deeping 2nd154; Grantham 2nd 155 (J Fell 53, Haslam 6-18), Woodhall Spa 2nd 156-5 (T Dixon 56); Boston 2nd 169, Sleaford 2nd 172-4 (Colyn 73); Freiston 160 (Moeed 51), Bourne 2nd 162-4 (A Binns 50).

Division One: Skegness 2nd 81, Moulton Harrox 82-1; Claypole 122, Baston 123-9 (Attewell 5-27); Timberland 144, Welby Cavaliers 145-2 (Kennedy 65no); Long Sutton 181-6, Boston 3rd 108; Billingborough 2nd 60, Belton Park 63-2.

Division Two: Long Sutton 2nd 114, Heckington 115-3; Grantham 4th conceded to Pinchbeck.