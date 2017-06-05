SLBL: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up the latest South Lincs and Border League action...

The top of the table clash in the South Lincolnshire & Border League Premier Division saw newcomers Freiston, Leake and Leverton score a slender one-wicket victory over former leaders Woodhall Spa 2nd to go second in the table.

Woodhall were bowled out for 148, of which Tom Dixon hit 76, gifting their opponents six overs which were to prove crucial.

Freiston got off to a poor start, losing three wickets for 39 runs but 49 from Abdul Moeed, backed up by steady middle order batting took the score to 123 for six.

The next two wickets yielded only one run but Ollie Booth and Taimur Mian dug in to add 18 and last man Tommy Atkinson joined Mian to take Freiston to victory in the third of the extra overs they had gained.

This gave Billingborough the opportunity to take over at the top following their win over Stamford Town who were all out for 131 chasing a total of 213 for six.

Woodhall are now equal third with Skegness who won a high scoring game against Sleaford 2nd.

Ben Bulmer hit 57 of Sleaford’s 226 for eight and the seasiders soon found themselves in trouble on 26 for three.

The fourth wicket fell on 74 which brought Reece Brant out to join Norman Brackley and this pairing added 143, Brackley hitting 88.

It was left to Brant with an unbeaten 49 to take his side to victory.

Grantham 2nd were all out for 157, Jaden Fell unbeaten on 72, a total Bourne 2nd overtook for the loss of four wickets, Adam Binns making 58.

And bottom side Boston 2nd celebrated their first win of the season making 205 for three, Matthew Hood with 76 and Luke Gilding 53 not out, before bowling Market Deeping 2nd out for 117.

Division One leaders Long Sutton suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Welby Cavaliers who moved up to second in the table. Two players ended unbeaten in the 90s - for Welby Cavaliers, Tom Wilkin was 91 not out as the overs ended on 177 for nine while Long Sutton’s Dan Oldfield was 98 not out when he ran out of partners with the score on 160.

Simon Behan hit 76 and Harry Moor 72 to get Timberland’s innings off to a good start against Boston 3rd, who were left chasing 191 for five.

Despite Shaun Moore’s 56, Boston fell short, the final wicket going down on 154.

Baston moved up to third, chasing down Moulton Harrox’s 107 to win by five wickets.

Graves Park continue to dominate Division Two, making the day’s highest score of 234, John Morris and Jack Ashton hitting 66 and 54 respectively.

Brandon Andrews then hit 81 for Spalding 3rd who were bowled out for 136.

Heckington moved into third place with a three wicket win over Belton Park 2nd, Damon Tunnicliffe putting in a man of the match performance with five for 39 to help bowl Belton out 129 followed by an innings of 49 to take his side to victory.

In the latest round of the South Lincolnshire & Border League Cup, Skegness 2nd bowled Billingborough 2nd out for 108, going on to win by eight wickets.

Results:

Premier Division: Billingborough 213-6, Stamford Town 131; Boston 2nd 205-3 (Hood 76, Gilding 53no), Market Deeping 2nd 117; Grantham 2nd 157 (J Fell 72no), Bourne 2nd 159-4 (Binns 58); Woodhall Spa 2nd 148 (Dixon 76), Freiston 149-9; Sleaford 2nd 226-8 (Bulmer 57), Skegness 227-5 (Brackley 88).

Division One: Welby Cavaliers 177-9 (Wilkin 91no), Long Sutton 160 (Oldfield 98no); Timberland 191-5 (Behan 76, Moor 72), Boston 3rd 154 (Moore 56); Moulton Harrox 107, Baston 111-5.

Division Two: Belton Park 2nd 129 (Tunnicliffe 5-39), Heckington 130-7; Graves Park 234 (Morris 66, Ashton 54), Spalding 3rd 136 (Andrews 81); Grantham 4th conceded to Long Sutton 2nd.

SLBL Cup: Billingborough 2nd 108, Skegness 2nd 109-2.