SLBL: Round-up

‘Game abandoned’ was the story of the South Lincolnshire & Border League weekend, with only match getting beyond the tea interval.

The day’s big game between leaders Spalding and second placed Sleaford 2nd ended with Spalding having scored 197 for seven, Hafiz Maheed hitting 80 and Dan Milgate 57.

This gave the top team four points to Sleaford’s three and Spalding now have a 39 point advantage - but with two games in hand, Sleaford are still in with a good chance of the title.

Elsewhere, Dan Reynolds made 62 and Matthew Law 69 in Belton Park’s 215 for seven.

Belton declared in the 36th over in the hope of completing the game but after six overs of the second innings, the weather intervened.

Freiston caught up three points on Spalding 2nd at the top of Division One, their game against Baston lasting 39 overs, sufficient time for both Richard Paul and Abdul Moeed to hit 63 as the players came off with Frieston 166 for two.

Mark Elsom and Dan Nuttall made 70 and 59 respectively in Skegness 2nd’s 205 for four before the rain came in the 42nd over, but only 15 overs were played at Spalding where the leaders were taking on Timberland.

Boston 3rd and Graves Park remain locked in battle for second place in Division Two after their match was rained off with Boston on 49 for six.

Pinchbeck had made 107 for four when the game against Long Sutton 2nd was brought to a close.

Premier Division: Belton Park 215-7 dec (Reynolds 62, M Law 69), Long Sutton 6-0; Woodhall Spa 2nd 93-6 v Bourne 2nd; Boston 2nd 124-3 v Billingborough Grantham 2nd 114-8 v Market Deeping 2nd; Spalding 197-7 (Majeed 80, Milgate 57) v Sleaford 2nd.

Division One: Freiston 166-2 (Paul 63, Moeed 63no), v Baston; Skegness 2nd 205-4 (Elsom 70, Nuttall 59) v Grantham 3rd; Timberland 53-0 v Spalding 2nd; Moulton Harrox conceded to Heckington.

Divison Two: Boston 3rd 49-6 v Graves Park; Pinchbeck 107-4 v Long Sutton 2nd.

All abandoned.