Silverware is top priority for Spa CC

Woodhall Spa CC are setting their sights on silverware.

Skipper Jack Luffman believes that adding to the club’s trophy cabinet would be a fitting way to give the club cause to celebrate this campaign.

“You always aim to win things,” he said.

“We don’t have any particular trophy in mind, but it would be nice to get some silverware this season - that’s the target.

“We try to win every game we play.

“And whether it’s the league, on a Sunday or a Twenty20 cup we’ll always do our best.

“We’ve got a lot of youngsters in the side and it would be great for them, and a good experience, to win something.”

The Spa men have already reached the last four of the Winkworth Cup Twenty20 competition and sit joint-third in the Lincs ECB Premier following Saturday’s defeat against Lindum.