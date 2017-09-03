Sargeant hits superb 202 runs for Woodhall Spa

Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa CC 178, Bracebridge Heath 180-2 - Bracebridge won by eight wickets.

Fourth-placed Woodhall Spa were unable to get the better of Lincs ECB Premier leaders Bracebridge Heath - who moved to within six points of retaining the title following Saturday’s eight-wicket win.

The Spa men won the toss and elected to bat at Cross-O-Cliff Court, but didn’t get off to the best of starts.

Woodhall went from 24-3 to 68-6 before Henry Wilson and Ross Dixon found a foothold.

By the time the seventh wicket fell they had steadied the ship with the score at 151.

Wilson scored his 51 off 104 balls, including seven fours, while Dixon top scored with an ubeaten 74.

His total included three sixes and eight fours.

Jack Hughes (15) also reached double figures before the away side were dismissed for 178 in the 44th over.

Bracebridge recorded the winning runs in the 34th over.

Matthew Carter (50 not out), David Whapplington (48 not out), Matthew Lineker (44) and Brett Houston (15) scored the all-important runs.

Paul Timby caught and bowled Lineker with Joe Irving running out Lineker.

Woodhall Firsts host Louth on Saturday, the match beginning at noon.

SLBL Premier

Woodhall Spa 2nds 370-8, Spalding 2nds 140 - Woodhall won by 230 runs.

Woodhall Spa Seconds are firmly in a three-way battle for the South Lincs and Border league Premier Division title.

The Spa men set their stall out with a 230-run demolition job of Spalding Seconds on Saturday.

The result leaves them third in the table, but six ponts off leaders Skegness and four behind second-place Sleaford Seconds.

Matthew Sargeant struck a superb 202 runs for the hosts, with support coming from Nathan Carter (53), Sam Chery (37), Alfie Linxdsey (14 not out), Alex Hodson (13) and Peter Jackson (11).

Spalding were dismissed for 140 with Matthew Haslam (5-25) leading the way with the ball.

Lindsey, Dewi Bourke and Jackson were also amongst the wickets.

The Seconds are away at Grantham Seconds this weekend (1pm).