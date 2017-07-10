Revesby suffer back-to-back defeats to Woodhall

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Revesby CC 152, Woodhall Spa CC 153-2 - Woodhall won by eight wickets.

Revesby suffered back-to-back defeats to Woodhall Spa’s Sunday Firsts.

This weekend’s eight-wicket loss at Jubilee Park arrived a week after their Major Holt Cup defeat to the same side.

Revesby were dismissed for 152, despite good knocks from Will Laird (31), James Ingamells (27), Aahad Khalid (19), Rob Jeffery (17), Jamie Lewis (11) and Darren Hunt (10 not out).

Woodhall, however, claimed victory thanks to Matthew Sargeant (68 not out), Ross Dixon (49), Christopher Anderson (14) and Nathan Carter (11 not out).

Revesby travel to face leaders Boston on Sunday (1.30pm).