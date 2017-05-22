Revesby secure vital win on the Heath

Revesby CC recorded an eight wicket victory at Bracebridge Heath in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division On Sunday.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the club, with chairman Simon Sargeant passing away just a few days before the opening league match.

But since then the club have attempted to regroup and, at the weekend, claimed victory in superb style.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, but they were soon in trouble with opening bowlers Jamie Lewis and Simon May reducing them to 24-4 off the first 12 overs.

Steven Scott (42) and Callum Steele (27) steadied the ship for Bracebridge and added 58 for the fifth wicket.

Robert Knight and Darren Hunt took five wickets between them and, along with Lewis (3-28), helped restrict the home side to just 130-9 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Revesby got off to an excellent start with openers Will Laird and James Ingamells putting on 89 for the opening partnership.

Laird was out for 29, trapped LBW to Humphreys.

Ingamells carried his bat for a fine 63 (which included 10 boundaries), as Revesby won by eight wickets with nearly 12 overs to spare.

On Sunday Revesby host Sleaford.