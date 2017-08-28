Revesby get back to winning ways

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Bracebridge Heath Sunday 1sts 105, Revesby CC 109-3 - Revesby won by seven wickets.

Revesby CC got back to winning ways with a seven-wicket victory over Bracebridge Heath on Sunday.

Ivan Nash claimed five wickets for the loss of 11 runs as Bracebridge were dismissed for 105.

Robert Knight (2-17) and Jamie Lewis (2-24) added to the wicket count against theirt 10-man opponents.

Carl Stubbs (39), Jack Willey (33) and Matthew Whitehouse (11) top scored for Bracebridge.

Revesby wrapped up their sedcond win in the top flight in the 28th over.

An unbeaten 34 from Gordon Lane, which included six fours and a six, and Mark Twells’ 35 not out (three fours) secured victory.

Rob Jeffery added three fours as he chipped in with 16.

Revesby remain second-bottom in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division table, but have narrowed the gap on Bracebridge to 33 runs.